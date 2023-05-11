EASTHAM – An exterior fire damaged a house in Eastham about 10 AM Thursday. The fire was reported on Brittany’s Way. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire but remained on scene checking for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Exterior fire damages house in Eastham
May 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
