Exterior fire spreads to garage in Falmouth

March 30, 2023

FALMOUTH – An exterior fire spread to a garage in Falmouth sometime after 3 PM Thursday afternoon. The fire on Seacoast Shores Boulevard was quickly knocked down. Firefighters checked for any fire extension inside. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

