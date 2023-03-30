FALMOUTH – An exterior fire spread to a garage in Falmouth sometime after 3 PM Thursday afternoon. The fire on Seacoast Shores Boulevard was quickly knocked down. Firefighters checked for any fire extension inside. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Exterior fire spreads to garage in Falmouth
March 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Senators from Several States Ask NOAA to Address Whale Deaths
- Registration Open for Big 3 Fishing Tournament
- Harwich Receives $620,000 for Great Sand Lake Sewer Project
- Marine Debris Cleanup To Begin On Cuttyhunk Island
- Jobless Report Shows Mixed Results
- Barnstable’s First Hazardous Waste Collection is April 1
- Ocean Street in Hyannis to be Partially Closed March 30
- Local Students Help Wellfleet Craft Emergency Management Plan
- Holtec Applying for Permit Modification to Allow Wastewater Discharge
- Hyannis Public Library Receives $3M Donation for Renovations
- Buzzards Bay Post Office Supervisor Charged With Embezzlement
- Mass Maritime Academy Cadets Help Battle 3 Fires In 24 Hours
- New J-1 Housing Coordinator Ready for Summer