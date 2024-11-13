FALMOUTH – A vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for police crashed into a utility pole in Falmouth about 10 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on Old Barnstable Road at Hayway Road. The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Extrication needed after vehicle allegedly fails to stop for police and strikes utility pole in Falmouth
November 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
