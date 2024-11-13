You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Extrication needed after vehicle allegedly fails to stop for police and strikes utility pole in Falmouth

November 13, 2024

FALMOUTH – A vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for police crashed into a utility pole in Falmouth about 10 PM Tuesday. The collision happened on Old Barnstable Road at Hayway Road. The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

