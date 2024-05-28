You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Extrication needed for traffic crash on Route 137 in Brewster

May 28, 2024

BREWSTER – A serious crash was reported in Brewster around 4:15 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Long Pond Road (Route 137) by the Laurel School. Officials called for the Jaws of Life to extricate a victim from the wreckage. Traffic delays were likely in the area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Two people were extricated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

