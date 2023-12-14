HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at Iyannough Road and hit a curb about 2:15 AM Thursday. In a police report obtained by CWN, Ofc. Kevin Shaw writes the vehicle took off at speeds in excess of 80 MPH. Ofc. Shaw attempted to catch up to the vehicle but it sped up ever further. The vehicle eventually entered Route 6 westbound and Mass State Police were notified. After reaching speeds in excess of 100 MPH, State Police were able to deploy stop sticks near the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne. The operator, identified as the vehicle owner Desiree Belle Healy, 56, of Hyannis, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation. Healy was criminally cited for failing to stop or yield, marked lanes violation, operating recklessly to endanger, speeding, failing to stop for police and operating without a license. Additional charges are expected from State Police as well.
Fail to stop in Hyannis leads to pursuit that ended near Sagamore Bridge
December 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Tech Council Names New Board Chair
- Significant Drought Reported Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket
- December Ranked Worst Month for Home Fires
- Cape Cod Foundation Awards $15,000 To Sandwich Nonprofits
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Hosting PFAS Mitigation Meeting
- Human Rights Celebration Rescheduled Due To Inclement Weather
- Commonwealth Wind Project Hosts Open House Wednesday
- AAA Expecting Busy Roads And Airports During Holiday Peak
- Commercial Fishermen Need More Support for Substance Abuse and Fatigue, Lawmakers Say
- Thomas Moakley Running for Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Rep.
- Air Force Disciplines 15 as IG Finds that Security Failures Led to Massive Classified Documents Leak
- Cape Cod Commission Shares Progress Of Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative
- Dennis Firefighter Arraigned on Sexual Assault Charges