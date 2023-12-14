You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fail to stop in Hyannis leads to pursuit that ended near Sagamore Bridge

Fail to stop in Hyannis leads to pursuit that ended near Sagamore Bridge

December 14, 2023


HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at Iyannough Road and hit a curb about 2:15 AM Thursday. In a police report obtained by CWN, Ofc. Kevin Shaw writes the vehicle took off at speeds in excess of 80 MPH. Ofc. Shaw attempted to catch up to the vehicle but it sped up ever further. The vehicle eventually entered Route 6 westbound and Mass State Police were notified. After reaching speeds in excess of 100 MPH, State Police were able to deploy stop sticks near the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne. The operator, identified as the vehicle owner Desiree Belle Healy, 56, of Hyannis, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation. Healy was criminally cited for failing to stop or yield, marked lanes violation, operating recklessly to endanger, speeding, failing to stop for police and operating without a license. Additional charges are expected from State Police as well.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 