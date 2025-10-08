You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fallen tree blocks Barnstable intersection

Fallen tree blocks Barnstable intersection

October 8, 2025

BARNSTABLE –  A large tree came down blocking a busy road in Barnstable around noon Wednesday. The incident happened on Shoot Flyinghill Road at Service Road. The intersection was completely blocked but fortunately no vehicles were struck. Barnstable DPW was called to cut up and remove the tree.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 