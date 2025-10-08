BARNSTABLE – A large tree came down blocking a busy road in Barnstable around noon Wednesday. The incident happened on Shoot Flyinghill Road at Service Road. The intersection was completely blocked but fortunately no vehicles were struck. Barnstable DPW was called to cut up and remove the tree.
Fallen tree blocks Barnstable intersection
October 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
