Video: Fallen tree limb blocks Sisson Road in Harwich for a time

HARWICH – Harwich Fire Ladder 66 heading to a training mission came across a large tree limb blocking Sisson Road near Forest Street around 10 AM Monday. Strong gusty winds were apparently the culprit in bringing down the limb. Harwich Police shut down Sisson Road until the Highway Department could bring a bulldozer to the scene to remove the debris from the road. All told it took approximately 35 minutes to get everything back to normal.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

de042623 Pickup crashes into house from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.