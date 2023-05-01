You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Fallen tree limb blocks Sisson Road in Harwich for a time

Video: Fallen tree limb blocks Sisson Road in Harwich for a time

May 1, 2023

HARWICH – Harwich Fire Ladder 66 heading to a training mission came across a large tree limb blocking Sisson Road near Forest Street around 10 AM Monday. Strong gusty winds were apparently the culprit in bringing down the limb. Harwich Police shut down Sisson Road until the Highway Department could bring a bulldozer to the scene to remove the debris from the road. All told it took approximately 35 minutes to get everything back to normal.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

de042623 Pickup crashes into house from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 