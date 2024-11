EASTHAM – A fallen tree on Samoset Road is to blame for a large power outage in Eastham. Eversource shows over 2,800 customers lost power around 6:15 PM. Line crews are responding and hope to have service restored by 8:15 PM. Traffic lights on State Highway (Route 6) are out. Remember to treat those intersections as four-way stops.

Shortly before 8 PM all power was restored.