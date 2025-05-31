Updated 5:30 PM: Dry gust front brings strong wind gusts causing falling tree limbs-power outages, tent nearly uprooted,

BOURNE – At least two separate incidents of tree limbs falling and blocking roads were reported in Bourne around 3:30 PM Saturday. Sections of Trowbridge Road and Barlow’s Landing Road were closed as a result. About 100 Eversource customers lost power as a result. Utility crews were responding along with DPW personnel to clear the limbs.





Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

Update from Bourne Police: Due to the high winds, there are multiple downed trees throughout town causing road closures and power outages.

Current locations of downed trees:

Barlows Landing Rd in area of #326: Roadway completely closed

Clark Rd by Tecumseh Rd: Reduced to 1 lane.

Standish Rd by Old Plymouth Rd: Reduced to 1 lane.

Meanwhile, in Barnstable. there were some anxious moments when the winds threatened to uproot a large tent on Craigville Beach Road. Everyone was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Eversource also reported over 100 customers without power in that area.





Photos by BSears Media/CWN

From Centerville-Ostervile-Martons Mills (C-O-MM): At approximately 3:30 PM, Saturday afternoon, during the annual Best Buddies Challenge held at Craigville Beach, a portion of one of the event tents gave way due to strong winds and inclement weather that had moved through the area.

While the structural integrity of the tent was compromised, resulting in the event being halted, there was no full collapse. Out of an abundance of caution, event organizers, public safety personnel, and first responders promptly evacuated all participants and guests from the affected area.

We are pleased to report that no injuries occurred, and everyone was safely evacuated. However, due to weather conditions and safety concerns, the remainder of the event was canceled.

We recognize the disappointment for all those who participated and supported this important cause, and we appreciate the swift and professional response from all public safety personnel on scene.

Should any additional information become available, further updates will be provided.

4:30 PM update: Power outages mounting: 4,200 in Falmouth, Orleans 2,200, 400, Sandwich 330. Many reports of trees or limbs down. Travel is not recommended.

5:30 PM update: Report of 64 MPH wind gust at Cape Cod Gateway Airport; Power outages – Falmouth 4,700, 2,200 each in Barnstable and Orleans, 2,000 in Sandwich