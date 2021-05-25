FALMOUTH – Monday evening around 7:30 PM, Falmouth Fire-Rescue successfully rescued nine ducklings from a storm drain in front of the Estia Restaurant on Main Street. Engine 21, Ambulance 39 and C28 removed the storm drain cover with the help of Mike Souza from the Department of Public Works and Firefighter Olsen removed the ducklings to the safety of their mother.
Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN
Falmouth Fire, DPW rescue 9 ducklings from storm drain
May 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Register Here: Falmouth Hosting Student COVID Vaccine Clinics
- Coast Guard Issues Cold Water Warning Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
- State Begins Enforcement of Firework Laws
- CapeFLYER Returns For The Summer This Weekend
- Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Expected to Increase over 2020
- Seth Meyers To Host Possible Dreams 2021 On Martha’s Vineyard
- State Senate Votes To Lower Unemployment Fund Contributions
- Harwich Health Officials Discuss Baker Mask Regulations
- State Awarded Over $40 Million in COVID Relief
- Walk For Hope Sets $80,000 Goal for 2021 Fundraiser
- Cape Cod Commission Extends Comment Period for Climate Action Plan
- Planned Machine Gun Range Getting Cool Reception
- YMCA Cape Cod to Host Family Vaccine Clinic Monday