Falmouth Fire, DPW rescue 9 ducklings from storm drain

May 24, 2021


FALMOUTH – Monday evening around 7:30 PM, Falmouth Fire-Rescue successfully rescued nine ducklings from a storm drain in front of the Estia Restaurant on Main Street. Engine 21, Ambulance 39 and C28 removed the storm drain cover with the help of Mike Souza from the Department of Public Works and Firefighter Olsen removed the ducklings to the safety of their mother.
Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN

