Falmouth Fire-Rescue announces promotions



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Fire Chief Timothy R. Smith is pleased to announce two promotions within the department. Effective Sunday, April 9, 2023, Lieutenant Sean Ellis is promoted to permanent Captain, and Acting Emergency Medical Supervisor Christopher Cowan is promoted to permanent Lieutenant.

Captain Ellis joined the department on April 23, 2000. He was promoted to Lieutenant on June 21, 2020. As Captain, he will be the Shift Commander for Group #3 assigned to Headquarters.

Lieutenant Cowan joined the department on May 5, 2003. Since September 5, 2021, he has been assigned in a temporary capacity as Emergency Medical Supervisor. As a Lieutenant he will be assigned Group #4 at Headquarters.

Chief Smith and the rest of the department wish them well, in their new roles.