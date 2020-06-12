FALMOUTH – Thursday Falmouth Fire’s (FFRD) Marine 1 was dispatch to a report of a boat in distress near Waquoit Bay. Two young men in a small vessel encountered strong winds and current while attempting to get back in to the bay. Fortunately, they were both wearing PFD’s, didn’t panic, grabbed a mooring ball and called for assistance. Marine 1 subsequently assisted them back to the dock unharmed. FFRD gives a shoutout to their partners at the Falmouth Emergency Communications Center, who, utilizing the Rapid SOS application pinpointed the boats location exactly.
Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN
Falmouth Fire-Rescue assists two boaters caught in winds and current
June 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
