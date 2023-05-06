Falmouth Fire-Rescue holds ceremony for swearing in, promotions and community recognition



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire Rescue Department held a ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2023, which included the swearing-in of several new Firefighters and the promotion of two members to Captain and Lieutenant. Several recent retired members received their retirement badges. Four Firefighters were recognized for successfully completing the Paramedic program. Several community recognition awards were presented as well.

The firefighters sworn in were Nevin Esperian, Steven Laraia, Dallas O’Brien, and Michael O’Connor who started in July of 2021. Anthony DePrizio, Nathan Desrochers, and Abijah Herrin who started in October of 2021. Christopher Kinsella who started in November of 2021. Jake Hanafin and Steven Smith who started in May of 2022. Matthew Doyle, Stephanie Melanson, Jake Henry, Casey Reed, and Joshua Meehan who started in November of 2022.

Receiving their retirement badges were Captain Bruce Girouard (10/18/1992 – 3/26/2023, Firefighters Casey Ferreira (9/28/2003- 10/26/2022) and Michael Zuniga (9/14/1997-4/15/2022) Fire Alarm Supervisor Gerry Martin (4/11/1988 – 7/16/2022) and Assistant Master Mechanic (6/16/2003 – 7/16/2022)

Recognized for their temporary promotions were Firefighters Christopher Cowan, Temporary EMS Supervisor (9/2/2021 – Present), and Jay Frisbee Temporary Lieutenant (1/30/2022 – 7/27/2022)

Sworn in as permanent promotions were Sean Ellis- Fire Captain and Christopher Cowan- Fire Lieutenant

The following Firefighters were awarded Paramedic Certification Achievement certificates, Firefighters Kevin Cahill, Christopher McEntee, Christopher Kinsella, and Jonah Olsen