FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters spent the predawn hours battling a fire at All-Cape Recycling on East Falmouth Highwya. The call came in shortly after 5 AM and crews arrived to find a pile of timber and the mulch pile burning. An excavator was used to pull the pile apart in order to extinguish it. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene for some time wetting the area down.
From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Around 5:30 AM Monday morning, a caller reported a possible fire at the All-Cape Recycling Facility on East Falmouth Highway. First arriving crews found a mulch pile burning. The fire was spreading to a pile of unprocessed logs. Company representatives assisted fire crews utilizing on-site heavy equipment to put out the fire. The fire was controlled and knocked down around 6:30 AM.
Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN
Falmouth Firefighters battle mulch fire at recycling company
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
