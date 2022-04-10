You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters battle partition fire

Falmouth firefighters battle partition fire

April 9, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters were called to a house fire around 9 PM Saturday evening. Officials reported a partition fire at 9 Ocean Avenue. All occupants safely evacuated. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. Crews were able to quickly get the flames knocked down. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 