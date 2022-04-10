FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters were called to a house fire around 9 PM Saturday evening. Officials reported a partition fire at 9 Ocean Avenue. All occupants safely evacuated. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. Crews were able to quickly get the flames knocked down. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Falmouth firefighters battle partition fire
April 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Housing Nonprofit Announces Earth Day Clean-Up
- Lawmakers Urge Barnstable County to Focus Big, Regional Issues With COVID Funds
- State Officials Identify $6 Million in Public Benefit Fraud
- Plimoth Patuxet Museums Celebrates Major Milestone
- Local Health Organizations Receive Money to Boost Vaccinations
- Sunday Journal – Champ Homes Earth Day 5K Clean Up
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan with Sustainable Practices
- Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity Providing Shelter for Ukrainian Refugees
- Massachusetts Senate Unveils Sweeping Climate Proposal
- Small Pet Adoption Fees Waived in Brewster This Weekend
- O’Keefe Endorses Dan Higgins as Next District Attorney
- Cape Cod Nonprofit Asks Legislators to Increase Direct Care Wages
- Virtual Forums Tackle Plastic Pollution Ahead of Town Meetings