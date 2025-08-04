You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters douse large cardboard pile fire at local disposal area

August 4, 2025

Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN


FALMOUTHFrom Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Monday afternoon, Falmouth Fire Rescue responded to Cavossa Disposal on Nathan Ellis Highway for a pile of cardboard on fire. The fire was inside a large Quonset Hut structure. There was no risk of fire spreading to other structures.

Upon arrival of the 1st fire engine, Cavossa employees were working with heavy equipment to pull the pile apart. Fire crews used a handline to begin extinguishment. Due to the lack of fire hydrants near the property, a water shuttle was established to transport water to the scene.

A water shuttle was chosen to avoid shutting down Nathan Ellis Highway.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the Fire Investigation Unit.

