You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters extinguish kitchen fire

Falmouth firefighters extinguish kitchen fire

August 1, 2025

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responding to an automatic fire alarm at Family Foods at 350 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) around 8:15 AM Friday discovered a kitchen fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 