Falmouth firefighters practice ice rescue techniques

FALMOUTH – Members of Falmouth Fire-Rescue shift #3 took advantage of the recent cold weather and conducted ice rescue training on Morse Pond, Dillingham Avenue by the Falmouth Community Veterans Center on Monday January 22nd.
FALMOUTH – Members of Falmouth Fire-Rescue shift #3 took advantage of the recent cold weather and conducted ice rescue training on Morse Pond, Dillingham Avenue by the Falmouth Community Veterans Center on Monday January 22nd.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
"*" indicates required fields
Copyright © 2024 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media