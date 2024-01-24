You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters practice ice rescue techniques

Falmouth firefighters practice ice rescue techniques

January 24, 2024

Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN

FALMOUTH – Members of Falmouth Fire-Rescue shift #3 took advantage of the recent cold weather and conducted ice rescue training on Morse Pond, Dillingham Avenue by the Falmouth Community Veterans Center on Monday January 22nd.

 

