Falmouth firefighters quell bathroom fire

June 17, 2025

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a Siders Pond Road residence shortly before 1 PM Tuesday. Smoke in the house was determined to be from a trash fire in the bathroom. No injuries were reported.

