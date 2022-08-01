FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a kitchen fire shortly after 3 PM. The fire was reported at 71 Pheasant Lane and extended to the cabinets before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene making sure the fire was completely out and investigating the cause.
Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire
August 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
