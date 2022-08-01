You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth firefighters quickly knock down kitchen fire

August 1, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth firefighters responded to a kitchen fire shortly after 3 PM. The fire was reported at 71 Pheasant Lane and extended to the cabinets before firefighters quickly put it out. No injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene making sure the fire was completely out and investigating the cause.

