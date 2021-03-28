Falmouth Firefighters rescue dog stuck in tire



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Animal Control reports that Saturday afternoon they responded to a call for a dog who’s head had gotten stuck in an old tire. Once on scene, initial attempts to free Bella from the tire were unsuccessful. Falmouth Fire/Rescue were called in for assistance and after evaluation it was determined that the tire would need to be cut in order to free Bella. While using great care and precision the team was able to saw through the rim of the tire to free Bella. Thank you to the Falmouth Fire/Rescue Team for their hard work and determination!

Photos by Falmouth Animal Control/CWN

