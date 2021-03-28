FALMOUTH – Falmouth Animal Control reports that Saturday afternoon they responded to a call for a dog who’s head had gotten stuck in an old tire. Once on scene, initial attempts to free Bella from the tire were unsuccessful. Falmouth Fire/Rescue were called in for assistance and after evaluation it was determined that the tire would need to be cut in order to free Bella. While using great care and precision the team was able to saw through the rim of the tire to free Bella. Thank you to the Falmouth Fire/Rescue Team for their hard work and determination!
Photos by Falmouth Animal Control/CWN
Falmouth Firefighters rescue dog stuck in tire
March 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Receives $30,000 Grant Through MassDevelopment
- State Unemployment Rate Shows Slight Decline
- Cape Cod 5 Closes Bank Lobbies Due to Rising COVID Cases
- Sagamore Bridge Maintenance, Lane Closures to Start in April
- Eastham Fire Department Vaccinates Homebound
- Sunday Journal – Air Force Medic Wayne Miller
- Sunday Journal – Lt. Mary O’Brien Tyrrell
- Sunday Journal – Army Sgt. Arthur ‘Bud’ Mirkin
- White House: 3 Cities, Including Boston, to Become Mass Vaccination Centers
- Man Accused of Shooting 2 Officers Will Take Plea Deal
- COVID Task Force Addresses Increased Cases, Vaccinating Seasonal Workers
- State Awards Over $14 Million in COVID Relief
- Hyannis Chamber Accepting Ads for 2021 Guidebook