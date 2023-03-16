You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Firefighters respond to garage fire

Falmouth Firefighters respond to garage fire

March 16, 2023

FALMOUTH – A garage fire was reported in Falmouth around 4 PM Thursday. The fire at 198 Thomas B. Landers Road reportedly started in the garage and was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

