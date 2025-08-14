FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to the Falmouth Housing Corp. building at 704 Main Street about 7 PM after reports of smoke in the building. According to reports, a towel was accidentally left on a burner causing a small fire that was extinguished but sent smoke into parts of the three-story structure. No injuries were reported.
Falmouth Housing Corp building evacuated after reports of smoke in the building
August 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Aquarium spots over a thousand animals in latest survey of Northeast Canyons monument
- Barnstable and Nantucket Public School Districts receive funding for literacy instruction
- Usage of Cape Cod AquiFund is spiking due to wastewater upgrades
- Alert from state after rare bacterial infection reported on Cape
- Rare bacterial infection caught by swimmer at Upper Cape beach
- Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School takes part in workforce training program
- Two more Cape Cod towns adding “lease to locals” housing option
- Bourne Braves have won their third Cape League championship this decade; coaching change announced in Falmouth
- Substance abuse center in Hyannis under new management
- Planet Fitness launches sneaker recycling campaign benefitting local Boys and Girls Clubs
- Vineyard Wind installs system in turbine network to reduce illumination at night
- Cape and Islands the only part of Massachusetts currently experiencing drought conditions
- New playground celebrated in Bourne