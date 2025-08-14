You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Housing Corp building evacuated after reports of smoke in the building

Falmouth Housing Corp building evacuated after reports of smoke in the building

August 14, 2025

FALMOUTH – Firefighters responded to the Falmouth Housing Corp. building at 704 Main Street about 7 PM after reports of smoke in the building. According to reports, a towel was accidentally left on a burner causing a small fire that was extinguished but sent smoke into parts of the three-story structure. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 