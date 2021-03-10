Falmouth man arraigned on murder charges from February 8th incident



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Cleber O. Mariano Jr. (dob 10-18-87) of Falmouth, was arraigned this afternoon in Falmouth District Court on charges of Murder, Assault & Battery on a family/household member, Strangulation, and Assault with Intent to Murder in connection with the murder of Danielle Taylor (dob 2-1-91) in Falmouth on February 8, 2021.

On that date Falmouth police responded to 34 Maravista Ave. Ext. for a well-being check at the CapeWind Waterfront Resort after receiving a call from friends of the resident. Upon arrival police observed Ms. Taylor, unconscious, lying on the floor. She was transported to Falmouth Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Mariano was MedFlighted to a hospital in Rhode Island for injuries to his neck and hand. The two had been in a previous dating relationship.

The Honorable Paul G. Pino ordered Mariano held without bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 10, 2021.