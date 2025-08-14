Falmouth man arrested after early morning home invasion



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On August 14, 2025, at approximately 5:12 AM, the Falmouth Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the Rose Morin Apartments. Callers stated that a male suspect was armed with a baseball bat and attempting to smash windows to gain entry into a residence.

A Falmouth Police Sergeant was the first to arrive on scene and located the suspect, still armed with the bat. The suspect advanced toward the Sergeant with the weapon. The Sergeant held the suspect at gunpoint and ordered him to drop the bat. The suspect ultimately complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation revealed that, prior to police arrival, the suspect had forcefully entered the residence armed with the bat, broke a table, threw a television at one victim, and physically assaulted two others. This was determined not to be a random act — all parties involved were known to one another.

As a result of the investigation, Barry Lopes, 44, of Falmouth, was arrested and charged with:

• Home Invasion

• Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

• Assault and Battery

• Threat to Commit a Crime

• Malicious Destruction of Property

Lopes was booked at the Falmouth Police Department and transported to Falmouth District Court for arraignment.

Falmouth Police Detectives and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigations assisted with the investigation.