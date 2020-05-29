Falmouth man arrested during drug search warrant

FALMOUTH – A search warrant executed early Friday morning led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Falmouth man and the seizure of Heroin, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

The search occurred at about 5 am on May 29th at 49 Carolyn Lane in East Falmouth. The search warrant was the result of a narcotics investigation by the Falmouth Police Department. The investigation revealed that the suspect, Austin L. Winbush, age 22 of East Falmouth was selling illegal drugs on a regular basis.

Investigators searched the property, located and seized just over 128 grams of Heroin combined with Fentanyl, over 4 grams of Methamphetamine and over 15 packets of Suboxone. Also seized was material used to package illegal drugs, including digital scales, a “cutting” substance and sandwich bags, along with over $2,400 in cash.

Austin L. Winbush, age 22 of East Falmouth, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl, Possession to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession to Distribute Suboxone.