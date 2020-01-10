MASHPEE – On Friday, members of the Mashpee Police Detective Division and the Falmouth Police Detective Unit arrested Jason C. Roderick of Falmouth on a warrant charging him with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. The arrest was the result of a month long investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Falmouth man arrested on narcotic charges in Mashpee
January 10, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
