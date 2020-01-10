You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth man arrested on narcotic charges in Mashpee

Falmouth man arrested on narcotic charges in Mashpee

January 10, 2020


MASHPEE – On Friday, members of the Mashpee Police Detective Division and the Falmouth Police Detective Unit arrested Jason C. Roderick of Falmouth on a warrant charging him with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. The arrest was the result of a month long investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 