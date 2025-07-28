Falmouth man charged in multiple vehicle B&Es in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Friday July 25, 2025 at approximately 11:41pm K9 Officer Nolan O’Melia responded to 70 Elm St, Hyannis for suspicious activity. The reporting party stated that a subject, later identified as 41-year-old Bruno Lacerda of Falmouth was seen going through vehicles in the driveway. The victim reported that her home camera system activated and alerted her to someone inside of her car. An investigation revealed that Lacerda entered three vehicles and took approximately $80 cash before running away from the scene. Lacerda was noted as wearing a black shirt and blue shorts with his hair in a ponytail.

On Sunday July 27, 2025 at approximately 1:36am, Officer Ethan Chasson observed Lacerda at the intersection of Main Street and Yarmouth Road, Hyannis. Lacerda appeared to be wearing the same black shirt and blue shorts. Lacerda was taken arrested and transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was booked on three counts of Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle and one count of Larceny Under $1200. Lacerda was released on personal recognizant and is scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday July 28, 2025.