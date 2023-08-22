Falmouth man charged with motor vehicle B&E

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Another case of nothing good happens after midnight. A resident from Scranton Avenue called at 4:15 AM Tuesday morning, to report her vehicle had just been broken into. While officers were en route, a description was given out of a male suspect. Upon arrival in the area, the suspect was quickly located and detained. The on scene investigation led to the arrest of the suspect who was identified as Donald J. Goulart II, 33, of Falmouth. The investigation also linked Mr. Goulart to additional motor vehicle breaks in the area.

Mr. Goulart was charged with 3 Counts of Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle in the Nighttime for a Felony, Possessing Burglarious Instruments, and Receiving Stolen Property under $1200.00. He was transported to the police station where he was booked and transported to Falmouth District Court for arraignment a short time later. The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Officer Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded and processed the crime scenes.

Another reminder to our residents, to lock your vehicles and not leave anything of value inside. Please refer to these helpful hints:

• Take your keys. Don’t leave them in your vehicle.

• Close all windows and lock all doors.

• Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Anything stored inside your vehicle should be out of sight or in the trunk.

• Never leave credit cards/debit cards, cash or your wallet or purse inside of your vehicle overnight.

• Park in well-lit areas or preferably inside a garage, if possible. Park in visible areas where your vehicle is not hidden by foliage or larger vehicles. Install lights with motion sensors near where you park your vehicle.

• Get in the routine of double-checking that your vehicle is locked and secure each night around 9 p.m. This is known as the 9 p.m. Routine.