Falmouth man convicted and sentenced to 8-10 years for rape and A&B on a disabled person



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Monday that a Barnstable Superior Court jury found Mark D. Rosenfield (DOB: 07/22/1958) of Falmouth, guilty of Rape and three counts of Indecent Assault and Battery on an Intellectually Disabled Person. The jury deliberated for approximately four hours after a four-day trial before returning their verdict.

The Honorable Mark C. Gildea sentenced Rosenfield to 8 to 10 years committed at MCI-Cedar Junction on both the Rape charge and one count of Indecent Assault and Battery on an Intellectually Disabled Person. Rosenfield was placed on probation concurrent with his period of incarceration on one of the remaining Indecent Assault and Battery charges, and 2 additional years of probation after he is released, on the third count of Indecent Assault and Battery.

The charges stem from incidents which occurred between April 27 and 28, 2018, in the Town of Falmouth.

The case was investigated by the Falmouth Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael A. Patterson.