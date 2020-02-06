Falmouth man indicted in October homicide in Hyannis



HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against William A. Hayes, Jr. (dob:12-9-80) of Falmouth for first degree murder, assault and battery with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm within 500’ of a building, and unlawful possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal, in connection with the shooting death of Darrell Russ (dob: 9-6-86) in Hyannis on October 16, 2019.

The Barnstable Police were called to the area of 362 Yarmouth Road in Hyannis, on October 16, 2019 after receiving several 911 calls requesting assistance for Darrell Russ. Upon arrival police observed Russ lying on the ground. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of death has been determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Hayes was located and arrested on November 1, 2019 in Yazoo City, Mississippi by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

William A. Hayes, Jr. will be arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court in the ordinary course of business. He remains held without bail. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Donovan.

Media release furnished by Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office, photo by John P. Carroll/CWN file