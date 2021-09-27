FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters had a difficult time getting to the scene of a fire in the woods off Trotting Park Road about 6:45 PM Sunday. An RV and at least one other vehicle and some brush were burning. Officials were able to reach the scene in a brush breaker and get the situation under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Falmouth officials investigating RV fire in wooded area off Trotting Park Drive
September 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
