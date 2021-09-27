You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth officials investigating RV fire in wooded area off Trotting Park Drive

September 26, 2021

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters had a difficult time getting to the scene of a fire in the woods off Trotting Park Road about 6:45 PM Sunday. An RV and at least one other vehicle and some brush were burning. Officials were able to reach the scene in a brush breaker and get the situation under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

