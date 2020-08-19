Falmouth officials respond to three nearly simultaneous crashes

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials responded to three nearly simultaneous crashes Wednesday afternoon. The first crash happened in the area of 131 Waquoit Highway (Route 28). No serious injuries were reported. Then a car reportedly backed into a tree on Teaticket Path. Officials were investigating if the driver may have had a medical condition leading to the crash. Then the third crash was reported Teaticket Highway (Route 28) at Oxbow Road. No serious injuries were reported in that crash. All three crashes are under investigation by Falmouth Police.