You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth officials respond to three nearly simultaneous crashes

Falmouth officials respond to three nearly simultaneous crashes

August 19, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials responded to three nearly simultaneous crashes Wednesday afternoon. The first crash happened in the area of 131 Waquoit Highway (Route 28). No serious injuries were reported. Then a car reportedly backed into a tree on Teaticket Path. Officials were investigating if the driver may have had a medical condition leading to the crash. Then the third crash was reported Teaticket Highway (Route 28) at Oxbow Road. No serious injuries were reported in that crash. All three crashes are under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 