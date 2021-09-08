Falmouth Police announce Citizen’s Police Academy starting September 15th



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are happy to announce that they are now accepting applications for their 20th Citizen’s Police Academy!

Participants will learn about the daily operations of the police department, such as patrol functions, detective operations, E911 communication and dispatch, officer safety, use of force, Special Response Team operations, ATV/Mountain bike patrol, narcotics investigations, central records, firearms licensing, sex offender management, and much more. In addition, students will have the opportunity to accompany a police officer on a ride along for a portion of a patrol shift.

Classes will begin on September 15, 2021. They will be held here at the FPD, and will run from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Wednesday evenings through November 17, 2021.

To apply, print out an application form: http://falmouthpolice.com/…/FPD…