FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: There were multiple reports of cars broken into in the Pinecrest Beach area last night between 10pm and 3am this morning (5/2 into 5/3). We are asking residents in the area with cameras to check for any footage and to check their vehicles. If you have video footage please email [email protected] or if you discover anything missing from your vehicles call FPD.
Falmouth Police ask for public help after rash of car B&Es
May 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Eversource Offers Suggestions For Managing Summer Electric Use
- LISTEN: AmeriCorps Cape Cod Funded Through Summer, but Future Uncertain
- Massachusetts Town Official Floats Idea of Tolls on Canal Bridges
- Provincetown Prepares For Town Election
- Sandwich Buys Large Parcel For Wastewater Needs
- Rabies Vaccine Distribution Starting Next Week
- Cape Leaders Convene AmeriCorps Funding Cuts
- Barnstable County Sheriff Running New Program At Courthouse
- New Mashpee Sewer System Is Starting Soon
- New Legislation Seeks to Prevent Future Deaths after BnB Fire Claims Chatham Teacher and Daughter
- Increased Fire Risk for Cape and Islands Wednesday
- Things to Know About the Retrial of Karen Read in the Killing of Her Police Officer Boyfriend
- Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Cape View Way