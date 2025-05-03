You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police ask for public help after rash of car B&Es

Falmouth Police ask for public help after rash of car B&Es

May 3, 2025


FALMOUTHFrom Falmouth Police: There were multiple reports of cars broken into in the Pinecrest Beach area last night between 10pm and 3am this morning (5/2 into 5/3). We are asking residents in the area with cameras to check for any footage and to check their vehicles. If you have video footage please email [email protected] or if you discover anything missing from your vehicles call FPD.

