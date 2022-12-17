You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs

December 17, 2022

FALMOUTHFrom Falmouth Police: There is a seal that has found its way into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Representatives from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are monitoring the seal and are asking the public to stay away to allow the animal to return to its natural habitat.

