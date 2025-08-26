Falmouth Police assist person in crisis



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On August 26, 2025, at approximately 11:52 AM, the Falmouth Police Department was dispatched to a report of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers, accompanied by an FPD Clinician, began searching for the person with assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and the FPD Drone Unit.

At around 12:51 PM, officers located the individual near the bridge over Great Pond. The subject fled, entered the channel, and swam beneath the bridge before clinging to a pylon in the middle of the waterway.

Officers secured the area and initiated negotiations. Falmouth Marine and Environmental Services responded with a marine unit, joined by Falmouth Police Detectives and the BCSO K9 officer aboard the vessel. Falmouth Fire and Rescue also responded to assist. Together, the multi-agency team approached the subject by boat, continued negotiations, and safely persuaded the individual to board without further incident.

The individual was transported by Falmouth Fire and Rescue to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation.

The Falmouth Police Department extends its appreciation to motorists and marine traffic for their patience during the response, and sincerely thanks our partner agencies for their vital role in ensuring a safe resolution.

_____

If you or someone you know are in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text 988, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.