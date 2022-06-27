You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police call for helicopter, boat for search

Falmouth Police call for helicopter, boat for search

June 26, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police called a Mass State Police helicopter and a boat to search a section of Snug Harbor for an unidentified subject. The party was located a couple of hours later.
CWN is checking with Falmouth Police for further details

