Falmouth Police Detective named “Officer of the Year”



FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Departments announces the recipient of the Officer of the Year Award for 2021.

The Falmouth Police Department is proud to announce that Detective David Massi has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Officer of the Year Award. Officer Massi was selected as Officer of the Month in August for his outstanding police performance at a disturbance call at the Pier 37 Boathouse.

The following is a summary of the volatile call that Detective Massi, as well other Falmouth Police Officers and officers from other jurisdictions responded to:

On August 28, 2021, at approximately 11:07 PM Detective David Massi responded to an abandoned 911 call at the Boathouse. He immediately requested back-up and radioed for the additional officers to “step it up”. Lt. Doyle arrived moments later and observed a chaotic scene. Det. Massi was interacting with several males near a vehicle that was parked in the Boat House parking lot. There were several individuals yelling at him. The music from inside the Boat House was loud, creating an additional distraction.

Several Boat House security personnel were pointing to the group and advising that they had assaulted them. The chaos continued and Lt. Doyle heard various individuals referencing knives and guns. Det. Massi said something on the radio about a gun in a vehicle, it was difficult to understand him because of all the commotion. The group was belligerent and rowdy. Det. Massi had found guns in the car that he was with and that he had suspects detained.

It was determined that the three individuals who he had detained were all going to be arrested. The Officers were outnumbered by drunk and disorderly individuals who were agitated and appeared itching to fight. A request for mutual aid from Mashpee Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police was made, which they did respond and stayed until order was restored.

There is a very real possibility that Det. Massi’s quick thinking and fast actions prevented a shooting from occurring on this night. And because of this incident, the Command staff selected Detective David Massi as the 2021 Officer of the Year. Congratulations Detective Massi!

Read more about the Boathouse incident here.