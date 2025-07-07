You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigate car vs pole crash

Falmouth Police investigate car vs pole crash

July 7, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating this car vs pole crash. It happened late Monday morning on Wild Harbor Road near Chester Street. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 