Falmouth Police investigate head-on crash

Falmouth Police investigate head-on crash

July 2, 2024

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a head-on crash around 10:30 AM Tuesday. The collision happened on Scranton Avenue by Salt Sea Lane. Several injuries were reported but none appeared life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.

