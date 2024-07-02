FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a head-on crash around 10:30 AM Tuesday. The collision happened on Scranton Avenue by Salt Sea Lane. Several injuries were reported but none appeared life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth Police investigate head-on crash
July 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
