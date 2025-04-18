Falmouth Police investigating after multiple nails found in area roadways





FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: At approximately 2 AM Friday, Officer Chapman was patrolling John Parker Road when he observed nails lining the roadway. Officers checked the area on foot and located more nails on Clark Street, Old Barnstable Road, and Prince Henry Drive. Some nails were positioned under vehicle tires in driveways. Officers with the help of the DPW collected 478 nails. If you have any information or camera footage of this incident please contact Officer Chapman.