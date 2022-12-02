FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. A victim arrived at the Falmouth Police station about 10 PM. Rescuers transported the victim by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand
December 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Holtec Updating Permit to Potentially Allow Wastewater Discharge
- State Rideshare Law Amended to Aid Regional Airports
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Meeting on Community Benefits
- Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79
- UK Royals Traveling to Boston with Eye on Environment Prize
- Sunday Journal – Child and Family Service’s Christmas Wishes
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
- State Officials Highlight Collaboration at Opioid Roundtable
- Arts Foundation Selects Local Artists for Capacity-Building Grant
- States Settle with Google, iHeartMedia Over Misleading Ads
- Environmental Advocate Hopeful Post-November Election
- Cape Light Compact Announces New Rates
- UPDATE: 4 of 5 Stranded Whales Euthanized Despite Rescue Attempts