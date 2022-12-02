You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand

Falmouth Police investigating after victim arrives at station with stab wound to hand

December 1, 2022

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. A victim arrived at the Falmouth Police station about 10 PM. Rescuers transported the victim by ambulance to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

