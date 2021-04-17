Falmouth Police investigating early morning car vs pole crash

FALMOUTH – On Saturday at 4:48 AM, officers of the Falmouth Police Department responded to 328 Waquoit Highway (Route 28) for the report of a single motor vehicle crash. A 2015 Subaru Forester left the roadway and impacted a utility pole. The vehicle was embedded in the pole and has destabilized it. An Eversource crew is enroute to shut off power and to replace the pole after the vehicle is removed. A DPW detour road package (signs & barricades) has been deployed to divert traffic around the roadway blockage utilizing Parson’s Lane (West Side) and Studly Street (East Side). The plan closure will be for the day. Residents that live in the immediate area of the work zone will be allowed access to their homes. Plan accordingly to come in from the West or East sides depending on where you live. Police officers have been posted on the detail and will provide assistance as needed.