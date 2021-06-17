You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigating pedestrian incident

Falmouth Police investigating pedestrian incident

June 16, 2021

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was injured. The incident happened sometime after 11 PM in the area of 375 Central Avenue. Details are sketchy but the victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with reported leg injuries.

