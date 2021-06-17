FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was injured. The incident happened sometime after 11 PM in the area of 375 Central Avenue. Details are sketchy but the victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with reported leg injuries.
Falmouth Police investigating pedestrian incident
June 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
