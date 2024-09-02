You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigating reported stabbing

Falmouth Police investigating reported stabbing

September 2, 2024

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. Officials responded to a location off Brick Kiln Road shortly after 2 PM Monday. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 