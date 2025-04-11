You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigating rollover crash

Falmouth Police investigating rollover crash

April 11, 2025

FALMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported in Falmouth shortly after 2 PM Friday. It happened on Blacksmith Shop Road between Service Road and Fire Tower Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle which ended up on its roof and was evaluated at the scene. Officials advised Blacksmith Shop Road was closed in that area until the scene could be cleared. Further details were not immediately available.

