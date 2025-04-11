FALMOUTH – A rollover crash was reported in Falmouth shortly after 2 PM Friday. It happened on Blacksmith Shop Road between Service Road and Fire Tower Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle which ended up on its roof and was evaluated at the scene. Officials advised Blacksmith Shop Road was closed in that area until the scene could be cleared. Further details were not immediately available.
Falmouth Police investigating rollover crash
April 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Rep. Chris Flanagan Arrested for Fraud
- Monomoy Middle School Needs Repairs But Cost Conflicts Continue
- Road Work Throughout Barnstable Starts Monday
- US Supreme Court Won’t Delay Karen Read’s Murder Trial Which Should Start Next Week
- Falmouth Town Meeting Funds High-Priority Sewer Project, Bans Helium Balloon Sales
- Barnstable Residents Encouraged To Give Opinions On Wind Energy
- State Approves $1.2B for Wastewater
- Barnstable County on Lookout for Measles Amid Nationwide Outbreaks
- Community Baby Shower with the Cape and Islands United Way
- Mashpee To Hold Info Session On Police Station Replacement
- “Hadestown” Comes to Cape Cod with Kevin Lasit
- Prescribed Burn Planned for Camp Edwards
- Plymouth Man Wins $1M Lottery Ticket