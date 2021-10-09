FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a serious assault early Saturday afternoon. That’s when officials were called to the area of Brick Kiln Road and Kerry Wood Dr. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A second person was transported to Falmouth Hospital.
CWN is checking with Falmouth Police for further details.
Falmouth Police investigating serious assault in Brick Kiln Road neighborhood
October 9, 2021
