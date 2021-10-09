You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Police investigating serious assault in Brick Kiln Road neighborhood

Falmouth Police investigating serious assault in Brick Kiln Road neighborhood

October 9, 2021

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are investigating a serious assault early Saturday afternoon. That’s when officials were called to the area of Brick Kiln Road and Kerry Wood Dr. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A second person was transported to Falmouth Hospital.
CWN is checking with Falmouth Police for further details.

