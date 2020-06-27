FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are asking for assistance in locating Yacob Olins. His family has reported him missing. He is 21 years old and was last seen in Woods Hole Friday night at about 7:30 PM. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts then please contact the Falmouth PD at (774) 255-4527 (ext 0).
Falmouth Police looking for missing person
June 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
