Falmouth Police looking for missing person

June 27, 2020


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are asking for assistance in locating Yacob Olins. His family has reported him missing. He is 21 years old and was last seen in Woods Hole Friday night at about 7:30 PM. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts then please contact the Falmouth PD at (774) 255-4527 (ext 0).

