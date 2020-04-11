FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department said goodbye to Officer Charles Marken who retired Friday, April 10th after 29+ years of service. Officer Marken started as a Patrol Officer in 1991 and over his career he also served as a Field Training Officer, Drug Task Force Officer and Investigative Support Team Officer. Officer Marken was the recipient of many awards for his service. He is best known for his energy and commitment to a job that he clearly enjoyed. Officer Marken will be truly missed by the men and women of the Falmouth Police Department, as well as the community he served. (A recording of Officer Marken’s final radio call & retirement sendoff can be heard here)
Falmouth Police Officer retires after 29 years
April 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
